1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $23,191.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

