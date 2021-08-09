1irstcoin Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $23,191.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

