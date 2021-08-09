20,336 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

