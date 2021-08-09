300,755 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NOV by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

