3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

