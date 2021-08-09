409,800 Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DDMX opened at $9.93 on Monday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.