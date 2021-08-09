41,000 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.