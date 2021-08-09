4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 35,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 17,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

