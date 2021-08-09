97,152 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Noah as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth $12,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH opened at $40.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.