AAX Token (AAB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,241.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $63,241.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

