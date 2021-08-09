Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

