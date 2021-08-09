Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading Up 1.3%

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

