Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 2,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAZF shares. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.9459 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

