Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Purchases $1,000,191.60 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00.

ATVI traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 6,052,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,190. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

