Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 1,056 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

