Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $629.42. 22,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $632.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

