Adrian Byass Acquires 200,000 Shares of Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) insider Adrian Byass acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kingwest Resources Company Profile

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining and exploration company. It focuses primarily on gold exploration in the Eastern Gold Fields Region of Western Australia. The company also explores for base metals. It owns Menzies Gold Project; and the Goongarrie Project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

