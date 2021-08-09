AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 874,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

