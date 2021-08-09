Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $164.61 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.