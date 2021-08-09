Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Afya worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

