Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Trading Up 33.3%

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61.

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($20.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter.

Airspan Networks, Inc engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

