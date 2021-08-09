Akerna (KERN) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 621 3012 4572 88 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.48%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Akerna Competitors -24.73% -1,835.74% -11.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million -$15.53 million -2.67 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion $1.04 million 34.25

Akerna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akerna competitors beat Akerna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.