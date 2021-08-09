Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $13.36 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

