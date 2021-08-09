Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $194.31 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 974.2% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $313.69 million and $194.31 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00281104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00142604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

