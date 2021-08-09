Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Richard H. Scheller Sells 9,981 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $310,808.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alector stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. 559,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
