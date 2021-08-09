Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $94.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034782 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00289345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.42 or 0.02178925 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,676,206,998 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,602,917 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.