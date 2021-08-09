Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.54 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

