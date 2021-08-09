Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 32,714 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 328,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

