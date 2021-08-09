Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €226.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €226.00 ($265.88) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.08 ($267.16).

FRA ALV opened at €197.72 ($232.61) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.79. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

