Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €227.08 ($267.16).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €197.72 ($232.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.79. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

