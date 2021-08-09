Alpha Impact (IMPACT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,081.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $19,081.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

