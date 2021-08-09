Alpha Quark Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.07 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $65.31 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00008282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.