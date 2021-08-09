Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.82 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

