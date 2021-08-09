Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 742.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

