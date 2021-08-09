Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,594,772 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

