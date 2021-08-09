American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Down 5.6%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.14.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite Canada Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.