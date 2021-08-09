American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Trading Up 2.4%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 19,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 62,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

