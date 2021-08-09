American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

APEI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The company has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

