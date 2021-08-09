American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

