American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.28

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 105113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

