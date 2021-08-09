Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 4,078 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.