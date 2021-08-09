Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 24,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,465. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

