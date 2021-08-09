AmonD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2,790.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.