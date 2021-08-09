Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.57. 17,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,173. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.