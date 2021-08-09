Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/23/2021 – Royal Mail was given a new $14.48 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/17/2021 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 3.50%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

