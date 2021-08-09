Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: REI.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00.

8/6/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

7/26/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$22.58 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

7/19/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

6/28/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,468. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.