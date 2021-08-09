Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 9th (ASLN, AVY, BDSI, BLDR, BLUE, CALA, CBIO, CRTX, CTMX, DKNG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 9th:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It expects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $8.65 and $8.95 for the current year, up from the prior estimate of $8.40-$8.80. Avery Dennison anticipates ex-currency sales growth to be approximately 14-16% for 2021. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, focus on growing profitability in base businesses, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioDelivery reported mixed second quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues miss the same. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts have boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR). They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO). Jonestrading issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $212.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. A strong balance sheet with high liquidity bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles bode well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A strong guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ionis earnings and sales missed estimates in Q2. Ionis has diverse revenue streams. Spinraza, made by Ionis and licensed to Biogen, has witnessed strong patient uptake, which in turn brings in significant royalty revenues for Ionis. The company has a broad pipeline of partnered programs with Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis and others. It to diversify revenues away from Spinraza royalties. Several data readouts are scheduled in 2021/2022, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, the competitive environment for Ionis’ product/pipeline, mainly Spinraza is intense. Spinraza’s sales are being hurt by competition. Also, Ionis is dependent on Biogen for significant part of its revenues, which is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITT’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and 7.3%, respectively. The company is set to benefit from its diversified business operations, operational execution and cost-saving actions in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it anticipates organic sales growth of 8-10% driven by strength across its business and the broader auto market recovery. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Also, it hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 30% in February 2021. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Higher raw material costs might adversely impact its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Failure to protect its intellectual property could hurt the company’s business.”

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (497,400 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Last year, the company came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Oasis Petroleum’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company’s business failure in 2020 is likely to keep most investors on the sidelines until they are convinced of its long-term growth potential. Asset concentration risk and worries over the fate of Dakota Access Pipeline are the other negatives in the Oasis Petroleum story, while sensitivity to the volatile oil prices is a constant threat. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Evidently, earnings per share in second-quarter 2021 surged 148.8% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand. Triton expects profitability in the September quarter to increase sequentially, driven by an uptick in the leasing margin. Despite recent improvements, limited container redeliveries and low sale inventory leading to low disposal volume is a headwind. High debt is also worrisome for the company.”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. The company's second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 63 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16% due to lower revenues.”

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

