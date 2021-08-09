Anchor Protocol Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $237.37 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,141,865 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

