Andrew Kirkman Buys 58 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).
LON:CLI opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.50 ($3.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.41.
About CLS
