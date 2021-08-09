Andrew Kirkman Buys 58 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).

LON:CLI opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.50 ($3.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.41.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Article: Beta

