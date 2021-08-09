Angi (ANGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Angi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

8/5/2021 – Angi was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

7/12/2021 – Angi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

